Two siblings and one other arrested for attempting to kidnap their boss in Ogun
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two siblings and one other person were on Tuesday arrested by operatives of Ogun State police command for threatening and making an attempt to kidnap their former employer.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


