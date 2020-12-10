Post News
News at a Glance
Two siblings and one other arrested for attempting to kidnap their boss in Ogun
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Two siblings and one other person were on Tuesday arrested by operatives of Ogun State police command for threatening and making an attempt to kidnap their former employer.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Police Rescue 10-year-old Kidnap Victim In Abuja, Arrest Suspects
Online Nigeria:
Police Arrest Two Siblings And One Other For Attempting To Kidnap Their Boss In Ogun
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police arrest young siblings and their friend for attempted murder of their boss [photos]
Within Nigeria:
Ogun police arrest three over attempt to kidnap ex-employer
Tori News:
Police Arrest Two Siblings And One Other For Attempting To Kidnap Their Boss In Ogun
Kemi Filani Blog:
Police nab two siblings for attempting to kidnap their boss in Ogun
More Picks
1
Sosoliso plane crash 15 years after: Woman pays touching tribute to her sister who died in the accident; says their mum never recovered -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Two siblings and one other arrested for attempting to kidnap their boss in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Northern, Southern Leaders Reject Calls For Another Confab -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
4
Amnesty International accused of biased reporting by Nigerian Army over crimes against older people -
1st for Credible News,
11 hours ago
5
Detectives Arrest Nigerian With Six Fake UN Passports In Pakistan -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
6
South-East governors taking credit for FG’s projects – Minister -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
7
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are 'very into' each other and have become 'inseparable' since they started dating -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Nevada Supreme Court Rejects Trump Campaign's Appeal, Affirms Biden's Win -
Gist Punch,
13 hours ago
