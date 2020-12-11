Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
The Guardian
6
Channels Television
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
George Clooney reveals he was hospitalized after dramatic weight loss for new movie The Midnight Sky
Linda Ikeji Blog
- George Clooney has opened up about the horrific pain that led him to be hospitalised just four days before he started filming a new movie.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
'Citation', 'Oloture' ranked among Nigeria's top 10 Netflix movies for 2020
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
George Clooney reveals he was hospitalized after dramatic weight loss for new movie The Midnight Sky
Global Village Extra:
George Clooney Hospitalised After Losing 28 Pounds For Latest Movie
More Picks
1
You are a winner and will always b e- John Dumelo's wife writes comforting message to him after he lost out on being elected as a Ghanaian parliament member -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton sues plastic surgeon for allegedly disfiguring her body -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Messi named finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...