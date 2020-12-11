Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
The Guardian
6
Channels Television
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
There was no resolution of the Senate that the President should come and address it on issue of national security - Senate disowns House of Reps
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The senate has dissociated itself from the House of Representatives' invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari. LIB reported that the lower chamber of the national assembly had invited the President to address it on the rising spate of insecurity in ...
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
There Was No Resolution Of The Senate That The President Should Come And Address It On Issue Of National Security – Senate Disowns House Of Reps
KOKO TV Nigeria:
No Show! Buhari Keeps Reps And Senate Waiting As President Fails To Honour NASS Invitation
Today:
Service chiefs not President Buhari should address National Assembly – ex-minority leader
The Street Journal:
US Senate Backs Massive Arms Sales To UAE After Trump Veto Threat
Studio CB55:
There was no resolution of the Senate that the President should come and address it on issue of national security – Senate disowns House of Reps
Nigerian Pilot:
Insecurity: Senate disowns House over Buhari’s summon – Nigpilot
