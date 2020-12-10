Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps To Increase Supreme Court Justices From 21 To 41
Leaders NG  - The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed through First Reading a bill which seeks to increase the number of Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 21 to 41. The bill which seeks to [...]

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Ultimus Holdings Unveils Elegant Ambiance Fittings Showroom; 'THE CLASSROOM' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Maiden Edition of My Media Illustrious Award Set to Hold Wednesday, December 16 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 APC youth leader, district head and others kidnapped by bandits in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Oluwatobiloba Ajayi emerges winner of The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity 2020 - YNaija, 4 hours ago
5 George Clooney reveals he was hospitalized after dramatic weight loss for new movie The Midnight Sky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 There was no resolution of the Senate that the President should come and address it on issue of national security - Senate disowns House of Reps - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Reps To Increase Supreme Court Justices From 21 To 41 - Leaders NG, 6 hours ago
8 Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19 after multiple members of his security team caught the bug - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 The One Body Part You Should Not Wash In The Shower And Why! - Edujandon, 8 hours ago
10 Update: Police arrest 21-year-old suspect for brutal highway murder of rapper Mo3 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info