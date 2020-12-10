Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

School Resumption: ‘We Did Not Agree On Strike Suspension Date’ – ASUU Faults FG
News photo Naija News  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has accused the Federal Government of lying about the union calling off the lingering strike on an agreed date in December. Naija News understands that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


