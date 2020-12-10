Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Opinion (10/12/2020): How We Remember Maradona – By Azubuike Ishiekwene
Yes International! Magazine  - When the news of the death of Diego Maradona broke, I was in a friend’s office. Our initial spontaneous reaction was sorrow and regret.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
Diego Maradona's relatives 'begin battle over his £37million fortune'
The News Guru:
How We Remember Maradona – Azu Ishiekwene
Today:
Diego Maradona’s relatives fight over £37 million fortune
The Point:
How We Remember Maradona
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Diego Maradona's relatives 'battling over Argentine legend's £37m fortune'
Online Nigeria:
Diego Maradona’s Relatives Battle Over His £37million Fortune
Tori News:
Diego Maradona’s Relatives Battle Over His £37million Fortune


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info