Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
The Guardian
6
Channels Television
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Trump orders series of prisoner executions in his final days in office
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Donald Trump has ordered series of federal executions even as his days in the White House come to an end.The Trump administration together with the Justice Department, has scheduled five prisoner executions before President-elect Joe Biden's 20th ...
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Trump Administration To Carry Out Another Execution Despite Appeals, Pandemic
Naija Loaded:
Trump Orders Series Of Prisoner Executions In His Final Days In Office
The Cheer News:
Trump Breaks 130 Years Precedent, To Executes 5 Before Biden’s Inauguration
The Street Journal:
Donald Trump Orders Series Of Executions As He Plans To Leave Office
Global Village Extra:
In His Final Days In Office, Trump Orders Series of Executions
Ladun Liadi Blog:
In his final days in office, Trump orders series of executions
News Rangers:
Last Minute Rush: Trump Lines Up Five Condemn Inmates For Execution
