National assembly has no power to summon Buhari – AGF
News Of Nigeria  - Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has kicked against the invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari by the National Assembly, saying they lack constitutional power to summon the president.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


