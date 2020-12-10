Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood actress Joke Muyiwa celebrates as she bags PhD
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa has climbed another rung in the academic world as she bags a PhD. She shared the news to Instagram, announcing to her fans and followers that she has finally defended her project and has been awarded the Dr. title ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder The Info NG:
Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder
Nollywood Actress Joke Muyiwa Bags PhD KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nollywood Actress Joke Muyiwa Bags PhD
Nigerian Veteran Actress Becomes PhD Holder Gist Lovers:
Nigerian Veteran Actress Becomes PhD Holder
Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder Kemi Filani Blog:
Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder


   More Picks
1 Ultimus Holdings Unveils Elegant Ambiance Fittings Showroom; 'THE CLASSROOM' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Maiden Edition of My Media Illustrious Award Set to Hold Wednesday, December 16 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 APC youth leader, district head and others kidnapped by bandits in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nollywood actress Joke Muyiwa celebrates as she bags PhD - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Oluwatobiloba Ajayi emerges winner of The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity 2020 - YNaija, 6 hours ago
6 George Clooney reveals he was hospitalized after dramatic weight loss for new movie The Midnight Sky - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 There was no resolution of the Senate that the President should come and address it on issue of national security - Senate disowns House of Reps - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Reps To Increase Supreme Court Justices From 21 To 41 - Leaders NG, 8 hours ago
9 Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19 after multiple members of his security team caught the bug - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 The One Body Part You Should Not Wash In The Shower And Why! - Edujandon, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info