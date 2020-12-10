Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
The Guardian
6
Channels Television
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Oh No! How A 10-Year-Old Girl Died After Falling Inside Well In Kano
Tori News
- The girl was said to have gone to the well to fetch water where she eventually fell and was later rescued unconsciously.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
10-year-old girl dies after falling inside a well in Kano
Naija Loaded:
How A 10-Year-Old Girl Died After Falling Inside Well In Kano
Gist 36:
Oh No! How A 10-Year-Old Girl Died After Falling Inside Well In Kano
Within Nigeria:
10-year-old girl dies after falling inside a well in Kano
Legit 9ja:
So Sad! Ten Year Old Girl Dies In A Well In Kano State.
More Picks
1
Lebanon's prime minister charged over deadly Beirut blast that killed more than 200 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
27 mins ago
2
Lagos state police command trace and arrest Bariga robbers in Kaduna (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Los Angeles Lakers and NBA Superstar, LeBron James Named TIME’s 2020 Athlete Of The Year -
News of Africa,
3 hours ago
4
Eight IPOB Members In Hot Soup For Burning Asaba Court During #EndSARS Protest -
Tori News,
4 hours ago
5
Di’ja’s Single “Inyamuri” Generate Ethnic Reactions (Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
6
Oh No! How A 10-Year-Old Girl Died After Falling Inside Well In Kano -
Tori News,
5 hours ago
7
Dr Fauci says a Black woman is among the scientists who developed the Covid-19 vaccine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Lagos Bye-Election: Court Fines PDP, Gbadamosi -
Channels Television,
6 hours ago
9
We fled after bandits killed 30 people in our village – Zamfara IDP laments -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
10
Spectranet 4G LTE bags prestigious Double Awards at NiTA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...