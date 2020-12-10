Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BREAKING! Lagos RRS Commander Olatunji Disu Transferred on Gov. Sanwo-olu’s Request
News photo Western Post News  - It’s official! Lagos State Rapid Response Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, has been transferred out of Lagos. WESTERN POST learned Disu has already received the transfer signal to proceed to Abuja. The movement to Abuja, ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Lagos RRS Commander, Olatunji Disu, Replaced, Redeployed To Abuja The Street Journal:
Lagos RRS Commander, Olatunji Disu, Replaced, Redeployed To Abuja
Task Force Chairman, Egbeyemi, To Replace Disu As RRS Commander News Break:
Task Force Chairman, Egbeyemi, To Replace Disu As RRS Commander
Lagos RRS Commander Redeployed, To Assume New Office Aledeh:
Lagos RRS Commander Redeployed, To Assume New Office
RRS Commander, Tunji Disu redeployed to Abuja Julia Blaise Blog:
RRS Commander, Tunji Disu redeployed to Abuja
Shake Up in Lagos Police as Egbeyemi Takes Over RRS From Disu NPO Reports:
Shake Up in Lagos Police as Egbeyemi Takes Over RRS From Disu
Lagos RRS Commander, Tunji Disu Redeployed To Abuja Naija News:
Lagos RRS Commander, Tunji Disu Redeployed To Abuja
Flash: Lagos CP escapes sack, RRS boss, others moved MetroStar Nigeria:
Flash: Lagos CP escapes sack, RRS boss, others moved
The Commander Of The Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Olatunji Disu Has Been Removed Gidi Feed:
The Commander Of The Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Olatunji Disu Has Been Removed
RRS Commander, Tunji Disu redeployed to Abuja... bows out of Lagos in style [Photo] Ladun Liadi Blog:
RRS Commander, Tunji Disu redeployed to Abuja... bows out of Lagos in style [Photo]


   More Picks
1 Cassie announces she's expecting her second child with husband Alex Fine as she debuts her baby bump in stunning images (Photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Lebanon's prime minister charged over deadly Beirut blast that killed more than 200 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Lagos state police command trace and arrest Bariga robbers in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Eight IPOB Members In Hot Soup For Burning Asaba Court During #EndSARS Protest - Tori News, 5 hours ago
5 Di’ja’s Single “Inyamuri” Generate Ethnic Reactions (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
6 Oh No! How A 10-Year-Old Girl Died After Falling Inside Well In Kano - Tori News, 7 hours ago
7 Dr Fauci says a Black woman is among the scientists who developed the Covid-19 vaccine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Lagos Bye-Election: Court Fines PDP, Gbadamosi - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
9 We fled after bandits killed 30 people in our village – Zamfara IDP laments - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Spectranet 4G LTE bags prestigious Double Awards at NiTA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info