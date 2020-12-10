News at a Glance

Di’ja’s Single “Inyamuri” Generate Ethnic Reactions (Photos) Naija Loaded - Released date: November 28, 2020 (YouTube) Inyamuri: Typically how Northerners would refer to anyone of Igbo extraction. Historically, it is pretty nasty and considered derogatory, considering how the name came to be.



News Credibility Score: 81%



