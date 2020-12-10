Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS arrests #EndSARS protester in Osun claiming he was impersonating a soldier
News photo Nigerian Watch  - NIGERIAN security operatives have stepped up their persecution of #EndSARS protest organisers with the recent arrest of one of the coordinators in Osun State by men of the Department of State Services (DSS). During October, Nigerian youths vehemently ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

DSS detains Osun #EndSARS coordinator, Adebisi The Punch:
DSS detains Osun #EndSARS coordinator, Adebisi
DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator, Adebisi Sahara Reporters:
DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator, Adebisi
DSS arrests Osun leader of #EndSARS protesters The Nation:
DSS arrests Osun leader of #EndSARS protesters
DSS arrests Osun leader of #EndSARS protesters Linda Ikeji Blog:
DSS arrests Osun leader of #EndSARS protesters
DSS Arrests Osun Leader Of #EndSARS Protesters Signal:
DSS Arrests Osun Leader Of #EndSARS Protesters
Alleged Impersonation: DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator, Adebisi The Will:
Alleged Impersonation: DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator, Adebisi
DSS Detains #EndSARS Coordinator For Impersonation News Break:
DSS Detains #EndSARS Coordinator For Impersonation
DSS detains Osun #EndSARS coordinator, Adebisi The News Guru:
DSS detains Osun #EndSARS coordinator, Adebisi
#EndSARS: DSS Arrests Osun Protest Leader, Adebisi Gist Lovers:
#EndSARS: DSS Arrests Osun Protest Leader, Adebisi
DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator Over Alleged Impersonation NPO Reports:
DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator Over Alleged Impersonation
DSS Arrests Leader of #EndSARS Protester In Osun Western Post News:
DSS Arrests Leader of #EndSARS Protester In Osun
DSS Arrests Osun Leaders Of #EndSARS Protester Studio CB55:
DSS Arrests Osun Leaders Of #EndSARS Protester
#EndSARS: DSS Detains Osun State’s Protest Coordinator. Legit 9ja:
#EndSARS: DSS Detains Osun State’s Protest Coordinator.
DSS arrests End SARS protester in Osun See Naija:
DSS arrests End SARS protester in Osun
DSS detains leader of Osun #EndSARS protest, as youths kick The Point:
DSS detains leader of Osun #EndSARS protest, as youths kick
DSS arrests End SARS protester in Osun Sleek Gist:
DSS arrests End SARS protester in Osun
DSS arrests Osun leader of #EndSARS protesters Wotzup NG:
DSS arrests Osun leader of #EndSARS protesters


   More Picks
1 Doctors protest over Govt decision to allow traditional medicine practitioners carry out minor surgery - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Court remands motorcyclist for alleged possession of firearms - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian singer, Oluwaseun Kobbe dies after brief illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Zahra Buhari celebrates her husband, Ahmed Indimi, as he turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Man slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening in Akwa Ibom (photos) - Nesco Media, 4 hours ago
6 Ondo traditional ruler’s palace razed, 2 feared dead, as hoodlums attack community - The Point, 3 hours ago
7 Champions League: 'No One Helps Messi' - Luis Suarez Reacts To Barcelona 3-0 Lost To Juventus - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Kogi government declares December 11 work free day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 '40 is just the beginning of our growing old together' - Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason Njoku as he clocks 40 today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Usher Raymond pours his heart out as he celebrates his son on his 12th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info