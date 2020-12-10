Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World Bank asks Nigerian govt to strengthen Naira before granting $1.5bn loan
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The World Bank has asked Nigeria to strengthen reforms of the naira before it can approve a $1.5 billion loan, its country director said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

World Bank withholds $1.5b loan to Nigeria The Nation:
World Bank withholds $1.5b loan to Nigeria
World Bank says Nigeria’s $1.5 bn budget support loan request ‘still in the works’ Vanguard News:
World Bank says Nigeria’s $1.5 bn budget support loan request ‘still in the works’
COVID-19: Sustained, deep policy reforms required for a stronger recovery in Nigeria – World Bank Premium Times:
COVID-19: Sustained, deep policy reforms required for a stronger recovery in Nigeria – World Bank
Nigerians risk reversal of decades of economic growth – World Bank Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerians risk reversal of decades of economic growth – World Bank
$1.5bn COVID-19 loan: World Bank insists on currency reform Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
$1.5bn COVID-19 loan: World Bank insists on currency reform
W/Bank Withholds $1.5bn Loan To Nigeria Economic Confidential:
W/Bank Withholds $1.5bn Loan To Nigeria
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Crisis in Nigeria – World Bank Prompt News:
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Crisis in Nigeria – World Bank
World Bank predicts recession may last 3 years in Nigeria Blueprint:
World Bank predicts recession may last 3 years in Nigeria
$1.5 Billion Loan: The World Bank Will Not Lend Nigeria Until Naira Recovers Naija News:
$1.5 Billion Loan: The World Bank Will Not Lend Nigeria Until Naira Recovers
Nigeria’s recession could last up to 2023 – World Bank Global Upfront:
Nigeria’s recession could last up to 2023 – World Bank
FG Grants N5 Billion Soft Loan To Yola Disco The Bridge News:
FG Grants N5 Billion Soft Loan To Yola Disco
World Bank Confirms Working on Nigeria’s $1.5Bn Fresh Loan Request Metro Watch:
World Bank Confirms Working on Nigeria’s $1.5Bn Fresh Loan Request
Nigeria’s $1.5bn budget support loan request ‘still in the works’ – World Bank iBrand TV:
Nigeria’s $1.5bn budget support loan request ‘still in the works’ – World Bank


   More Picks
1 Doctors protest over Govt decision to allow traditional medicine practitioners carry out minor surgery - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Court remands motorcyclist for alleged possession of firearms - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian singer, Oluwaseun Kobbe dies after brief illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Zahra Buhari celebrates her husband, Ahmed Indimi, as he turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Man slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening in Akwa Ibom (photos) - Nesco Media, 4 hours ago
6 Ondo traditional ruler’s palace razed, 2 feared dead, as hoodlums attack community - The Point, 3 hours ago
7 Champions League: 'No One Helps Messi' - Luis Suarez Reacts To Barcelona 3-0 Lost To Juventus - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Kogi government declares December 11 work free day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 '40 is just the beginning of our growing old together' - Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason Njoku as he clocks 40 today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Usher Raymond pours his heart out as he celebrates his son on his 12th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info