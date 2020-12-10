Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
World Bank asks Nigerian govt to strengthen Naira before granting $1.5bn loan
Daily Nigerian
- The World Bank has asked Nigeria to strengthen reforms of the naira before it can approve a $1.5 billion loan, its country director said on Thursday, Reuters reported.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
World Bank withholds $1.5b loan to Nigeria
Vanguard News:
World Bank says Nigeria’s $1.5 bn budget support loan request ‘still in the works’
Premium Times:
COVID-19: Sustained, deep policy reforms required for a stronger recovery in Nigeria – World Bank
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerians risk reversal of decades of economic growth – World Bank
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
$1.5bn COVID-19 loan: World Bank insists on currency reform
Economic Confidential:
W/Bank Withholds $1.5bn Loan To Nigeria
Prompt News:
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Crisis in Nigeria – World Bank
Blueprint:
World Bank predicts recession may last 3 years in Nigeria
Naija News:
$1.5 Billion Loan: The World Bank Will Not Lend Nigeria Until Naira Recovers
Global Upfront:
Nigeria’s recession could last up to 2023 – World Bank
The Bridge News:
FG Grants N5 Billion Soft Loan To Yola Disco
Metro Watch:
World Bank Confirms Working on Nigeria’s $1.5Bn Fresh Loan Request
iBrand TV:
Nigeria’s $1.5bn budget support loan request ‘still in the works’ – World Bank
