News at a Glance

Spectranet 4G LTE bags prestigious Double Awards at NiTA Linda Ikeji Blog - Spectranet 4 G LTE, the pioneer 4 G LTE Internet Service provider has been recognized once again by the organizers of 6th edition of Nigeria Technology Awards as the 4G LTE Internet Service Provider of the year and Consumer-Friendly Internet service ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



