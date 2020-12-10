Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lebanon's prime minister charged over deadly Beirut blast that killed more than 200
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Lebanese judge has charged caretaker Prime Minister, Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers with criminal neglect over the huge explosion at Beirut's port that killed more than 200 people on August 4.Diab, as well as two former public works ministers and ...

28 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


