“Women, give up, I’ve taken over your gender” – Bobrisky says as he claims he’s the most paid “runs girl” in Nigeria
“Women, give up, I’ve taken over your gender” – Bobrisky says as he claims he’s the most paid “runs girl” in Nigeria
Nigerian popular cross dresser Bobrisky  has revealed he is the highest paid “runs girl” in ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Three Nabbed, Two On the Run for Gang Raping Three Girls In Delta Independent:
Three Nabbed, Two On the Run for Gang Raping Three Girls In Delta
The Info Stride:
I’m One Of The Most Paid Girls In Nigeria – Bobrisky
The Dabigal Blog:
“Women, give up, I’ve taken over your gender”
KOKO TV Nigeria:
No 1 Most Paid Runs Girl In Nigeria- Bobrisky Declares
Instablog 9ja:
I have appropriated your gender, give up already — Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, tells women
See Nigeria Black Berry Babes:
See Nigeria's new alleged most paid runs girl
FL Vibe:
No 1 Most Paid Runs Girl In Nigeria – Bobrisky Brags As She Admits To Being A Runs Girl
Nesco Media:
“Women, give up, I’ve taken over your gender” Bobrisky says as he claims he’s the most paid “runs girl” in Nigeria
Luci Post:
“Women, give up, I’ve taken over your gender. I am the most paid runs girl in Nigeria” – Bobrisky brags.
Dockays World:
Why you should drive a car when going to see your sugar daddy – Bobrisky lectures ladies as he goes for ‘runs’ in Bentley [video]
Phenomenal:
Bobrisky dares Runsewe, ladies as she says she’s highest-paid runs girl
Girl Drawing Tattoo Close To Her Honey Pot Showers Tattooist With Squirts – (Video) Gist Lovers:
Girl Drawing Tattoo Close To Her Honey Pot Showers Tattooist With Squirts – (Video)
Kemi Filani Blog:
Give up your gender – Bobrisky tells Nigerian women


