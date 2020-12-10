Friends mourn Nigerian man who allegedly slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening at Ibawa Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian man named Victor Asuquo Akpan slumped and died while participating in the Nigerian Army screening exercise, his friends have said. Victor reportedly died on Dec 7 during the exercise in Ibawa, Akwa Ibom State. Friends who mourned him ...



News Credibility Score: 99%