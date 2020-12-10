Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,585,096 from over 70.5m confirmed cases as of 10th December 2020
News photo The Info Stride  - The cases and deaths due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic or outbreak are increasing daily as shown in the high-level statistics shown below, including top 5 country cases by total confirmed cases and total deaths by country.

2 Friends mourn Nigerian man who allegedly slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening at Ibawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Cassie announces she's expecting her second child with husband Alex Fine as she debuts her baby bump in stunning images (Photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Lebanon's prime minister charged over deadly Beirut blast that killed more than 200 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Lagos state police command trace and arrest Bariga robbers in Kaduna (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Eight IPOB Members In Hot Soup For Burning Asaba Court During #EndSARS Protest - Tori News, 10 hours ago
7 Di’ja’s Single “Inyamuri” Generate Ethnic Reactions (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
8 Oh No! How A 10-Year-Old Girl Died After Falling Inside Well In Kano - Tori News, 12 hours ago
9 Dr Fauci says a Black woman is among the scientists who developed the Covid-19 vaccine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Lagos Bye-Election: Court Fines PDP, Gbadamosi - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
