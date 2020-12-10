Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

There Are ‘Indications’ That FIFA Boss Infantino Is Guilty Of ‘Unfair Management’ -Swiss Prosecutor
News photo Channels Television  - A Swiss prosecutor said Thursday that there were “indications” FIFA president Gianni Infantino was guilty of “unfair management” for using a private jet, funded by the body, to fly between Suriname and Switzerland in 2017.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


