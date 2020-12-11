Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Follow My Lead By Peter Okoye [P-Square] Ft Wande Coal, Finally Out – [Video/Audio]
News photo Naija News  - The long wait is over as Nigerian singer and dancer, Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P dropped his much-anticipated song titled ‘Follow My Lead’ featuring Wande Coal. Naija News understands that Peter who happens to be the twin brother of Paul Okoye of ...

