How ASUU wasted over 1,500 days on strike in 21 years
News photo Top Naija  - Nigeria’s Academic Staff Union of Universities has spent 1,500 days or 4.09 years on strike since the return to democracy in 1999, wasting about 19.5 percent of every academic year is spent on strike.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


