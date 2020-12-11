Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court orders Kenyan government to pay $36,000 each to four women subjected to sexual assault in Kenya's post-2007 electoral violence
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Four women subjected to sexual assault in the violence that followed Kenya's disputed 2007 election are set to receive compensations after a judge ruled that the country had violated their rights when it failed to investigate their cases.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Court orders Kenyan government to pay $36,000 each to four women subjected to sexual assault in Kenya’s post-2007 electoral violence Hit NG:
Court orders Kenyan government to pay $36,000 each to four women subjected to sexual assault in Kenya’s post-2007 electoral violence


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info