Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Heidi Klum's 16-year-old look alike daughter, Leni lands first Vogue cover with supermodel mum
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Barely a week after Heidi Klum said she was ready for her 16-year-old daughter Leni to start modeling, the teen made her debut alongside her supermodel mom on the cover of Vogue Germany. "So excited for my first cover!!" Leni captioned the photo on ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Heidi Klum’s 16-year-old look alike daughter, Leni lands first Vogue cover with supermodel mum Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Heidi Klum’s 16-year-old look alike daughter, Leni lands first Vogue cover with supermodel mum
Heidi Klum and 16-year-old daughter pose on cover of Ladun Liadi Blog:
Heidi Klum and 16-year-old daughter pose on cover of 'Vogue'


   More Picks
1 Woman reportedly beaten to pulp by angry mob for allegedly kidnapping children in Nasarawa (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 '40 is just the beginning of our growing old together' - Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason Njoku as he clocks 40 today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Usher Raymond pours his heart out as he celebrates his son on his 12th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Actress Dame Barbara Windsor dies at 83 after long battle with Alzheimer's disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Zamfara police command denies reports of bandits kidnapping 16 travelers in Zumi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Benue First Lady leads walk against gender-based violence days after she and husband reconciled Pius Angbo and wife without making him face the consequences - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Suspected killer of hotelier Jimoh Bello arrested; gives motive for the killing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Heidi Klum's 16-year-old look alike daughter, Leni lands first Vogue cover with supermodel mum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 US executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals after President Trump ordered series of prisoner executions in his final days in office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Soldiers killed protesters demanding Akire’s removal –Residents - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info