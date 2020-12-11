Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Manchester United's Marcus Rashford explains why he will never consider playing for another club until he retires
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - England international and Manchester united striker, Marcus Rashford has revealed his deep bond with his boyhood club, hinting that he wants to stay at Manchester United for the rest of his career.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Rashford talks about Man United transfer FC Naija:
Rashford talks about Man United transfer
I’ve Never Thought About Leaving MUFC – Rashford The Info Stride:
I’ve Never Thought About Leaving MUFC – Rashford
Man Utd can ‘still win a lot of trophies this year’ – Rashford The News Guru:
Man Utd can ‘still win a lot of trophies this year’ – Rashford
Nigeria Tunes:
Marcus Rashford is not thinking of leaving Manchester United
Marcus Rashford Speaks On Leaving Manchester United For Another Club Naija News:
Marcus Rashford Speaks On Leaving Manchester United For Another Club
Man U carried me in a car even when my parents couldn’t afford one – Rashford Phenomenal:
Man U carried me in a car even when my parents couldn’t afford one – Rashford
Football Clubs In England – All The Top 58 Listed Goal Ball Live:
Football Clubs In England – All The Top 58 Listed


   More Picks
1 Doctors protest over Govt decision to allow traditional medicine practitioners carry out minor surgery - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Court remands motorcyclist for alleged possession of firearms - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian singer, Oluwaseun Kobbe dies after brief illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Zahra Buhari celebrates her husband, Ahmed Indimi, as he turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Man slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening in Akwa Ibom (photos) - Nesco Media, 4 hours ago
6 Ondo traditional ruler’s palace razed, 2 feared dead, as hoodlums attack community - The Point, 3 hours ago
7 Champions League: 'No One Helps Messi' - Luis Suarez Reacts To Barcelona 3-0 Lost To Juventus - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Kogi government declares December 11 work free day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 '40 is just the beginning of our growing old together' - Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason Njoku as he clocks 40 today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Usher Raymond pours his heart out as he celebrates his son on his 12th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info