Actress Dame Barbara Windsor dies at 83 after long battle with Alzheimer's disease

Actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83. The actress, best known for her roles as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders and in the Carry On films, passed away peacefully at 8.35pm on Thursday, Dec 10, at a London care home with her husband Scott Mitchell



