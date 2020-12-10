Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Dame Barbara Windsor dies at 83 after long battle with Alzheimer's disease
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83. The actress, best known for her roles as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders and in the Carry On films, passed away peacefully at 8.35pm on Thursday, Dec 10, at a London care home with her husband Scott Mitchell ...

50 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

British actress, Dame Barbara Windsor, dies of Alzheimer’s The Punch:
British actress, Dame Barbara Windsor, dies of Alzheimer’s


   More Picks
1 Actress Dame Barbara Windsor dies at 83 after long battle with Alzheimer's disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 50 mins ago
2 Benue First Lady leads walk against gender-based violence days after she and husband reconciled Pius Angbo and wife without making him face the consequences - Linda Ikeji Blog, 50 mins ago
3 Suspected killer of hotelier Jimoh Bello arrested; gives motive for the killing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Court dismisses Mompha's 'No Case Application'; asks him to open his defence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Europa League: All Clubs That Have Qualified For Round Of 32 Disclosed - Naija News, 2 hours ago
6 Shock As Woman Stabs Ex-Rivers Councillor To Death Near Port Harcourt - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 I’ll declare nationwide protests if Governors borrow from pension funds – NLC President - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
8 Europa League: Mourinho reacts after Dele Alli left substitute bench in anger - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
9 “I am a hoe, you’ll do worse if roles were reversed” – Toke Makinwa shames troll - Black Berry Babes, 3 hours ago
10 Soldiers killed protesters demanding Akire’s removal –Residents - The Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info