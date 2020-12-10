Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Benue First Lady leads walk against gender-based violence days after she and husband reconciled Pius Angbo and wife without making him face the consequences
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Benue State First Lady, Dr Mrs Eunice Ortom led a walk through the streets of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to create awareness against gender-based violence in the state.

50 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Benue First Lady Leads Walk Against Gender-based Violence Days After Reconciling Dr. Angbo with Abusive Husband The Herald:
Benue First Lady Leads Walk Against Gender-based Violence Days After Reconciling Dr. Angbo with Abusive Husband


   More Picks
1 Actress Dame Barbara Windsor dies at 83 after long battle with Alzheimer's disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 50 mins ago
2 Benue First Lady leads walk against gender-based violence days after she and husband reconciled Pius Angbo and wife without making him face the consequences - Linda Ikeji Blog, 50 mins ago
3 Suspected killer of hotelier Jimoh Bello arrested; gives motive for the killing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Court dismisses Mompha's 'No Case Application'; asks him to open his defence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Europa League: All Clubs That Have Qualified For Round Of 32 Disclosed - Naija News, 2 hours ago
6 Shock As Woman Stabs Ex-Rivers Councillor To Death Near Port Harcourt - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 I’ll declare nationwide protests if Governors borrow from pension funds – NLC President - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
8 Europa League: Mourinho reacts after Dele Alli left substitute bench in anger - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
9 “I am a hoe, you’ll do worse if roles were reversed” – Toke Makinwa shames troll - Black Berry Babes, 3 hours ago
10 Soldiers killed protesters demanding Akire’s removal –Residents - The Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info