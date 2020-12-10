Post News
News at a Glance
Benue First Lady leads walk against gender-based violence days after she and husband reconciled Pius Angbo and wife without making him face the consequences
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Benue State First Lady, Dr Mrs Eunice Ortom led a walk through the streets of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to create awareness against gender-based violence in the state.
50 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
The Herald:
Benue First Lady Leads Walk Against Gender-based Violence Days After Reconciling Dr. Angbo with Abusive Husband
More Picks
1
Actress Dame Barbara Windsor dies at 83 after long battle with Alzheimer's disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
50 mins ago
2
Benue First Lady leads walk against gender-based violence days after she and husband reconciled Pius Angbo and wife without making him face the consequences -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
50 mins ago
3
Suspected killer of hotelier Jimoh Bello arrested; gives motive for the killing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Court dismisses Mompha's 'No Case Application'; asks him to open his defence -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Europa League: All Clubs That Have Qualified For Round Of 32 Disclosed -
Naija News,
2 hours ago
6
Shock As Woman Stabs Ex-Rivers Councillor To Death Near Port Harcourt -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
7
I’ll declare nationwide protests if Governors borrow from pension funds – NLC President -
The News Guru,
3 hours ago
8
Europa League: Mourinho reacts after Dele Alli left substitute bench in anger -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
9
“I am a hoe, you’ll do worse if roles were reversed” – Toke Makinwa shames troll -
Black Berry Babes,
3 hours ago
10
Soldiers killed protesters demanding Akire’s removal –Residents -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
