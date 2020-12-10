Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
The Guardian
6
Channels Television
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
'40 is just the beginning of our growing old together' - Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason Njoku as he clocks 40 today
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Jason Njoku, the CEO of iROKOtv, is 40 today, December 11, 2020. His wife and the mother of his three children, Mary Remmy-Njoku, took to her Instagram page to celebrate him on his special day.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Mary Remmy celebrates husband, Jason Njoku as he turns 40
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason as he turns 40 today
Gist 36:
Check Out The Sweet Words Mary Remmy Penned To Celebrate Husband Jason Njoku As He Clocks 40
Tori News:
Check Out The Sweet Words Mary Remmy Penned To Celebrate Husband Jason Njoku As He Clocks 40
More Picks
1
Woman reportedly beaten to pulp by angry mob for allegedly kidnapping children in Nasarawa (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
'40 is just the beginning of our growing old together' - Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason Njoku as he clocks 40 today -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Usher Raymond pours his heart out as he celebrates his son on his 12th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Actress Dame Barbara Windsor dies at 83 after long battle with Alzheimer's disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Zamfara police command denies reports of bandits kidnapping 16 travelers in Zumi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Benue First Lady leads walk against gender-based violence days after she and husband reconciled Pius Angbo and wife without making him face the consequences -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Suspected killer of hotelier Jimoh Bello arrested; gives motive for the killing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Heidi Klum's 16-year-old look alike daughter, Leni lands first Vogue cover with supermodel mum -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
US executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals after President Trump ordered series of prisoner executions in his final days in office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Soldiers killed protesters demanding Akire’s removal –Residents -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...