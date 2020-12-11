Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Revealed[PHOTOS]: How 16 Kano Indigenes Died On Kaduna-Abuja Highway, New Revelations will Shock You
News photo The Paradigm  - The Paradigm correspondents finds out that The story that 16 indigenes of Kano State were killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Road is incorrect and misleading.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Kaduna govt makes clarifications on alleged killing of Kano indigenes by kidnappers Daily Post:
Kaduna govt makes clarifications on alleged killing of Kano indigenes by kidnappers
16 Kano indigenes killed on Abuja-Kano road, Ganduje mourns The Punch:
16 Kano indigenes killed on Abuja-Kano road, Ganduje mourns
I6 Kano indigenes not killed by bandits – Kaduna Govt News Diary Online:
I6 Kano indigenes not killed by bandits – Kaduna Govt
Kaduna Govt, Police Say 16 Kano Indigenes Not Killed By Gunmen The Will:
Kaduna Govt, Police Say 16 Kano Indigenes Not Killed By Gunmen
Photos: 16 Kano men perished in fatal accident, not killed by bandits – Kaduna Government The News Guru:
Photos: 16 Kano men perished in fatal accident, not killed by bandits – Kaduna Government
Kaduna Govt. Debunks Killing Of 16 Kano Indigenes By Bandits Gist Lovers:
Kaduna Govt. Debunks Killing Of 16 Kano Indigenes By Bandits
Kaduna Govt Gives Update On Alleged Killing Of 16 Kano Indigenes By Bandits Naija News:
Kaduna Govt Gives Update On Alleged Killing Of 16 Kano Indigenes By Bandits
16 killed on Abuja-Kaduna road: Govenor Ganduje rains curses perpetrators Effiezy:
16 killed on Abuja-Kaduna road: Govenor Ganduje rains curses perpetrators
“May God Punish Them”- Ganduje Curses Bandits for Killing 16 Kano Residents On Abuja-Kaduna Highway Gist 36:
“May God Punish Them”- Ganduje Curses Bandits for Killing 16 Kano Residents On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
Kaduna Govt, Police say 16 Kano indigenes not killed by gunmen Core TV News:
Kaduna Govt, Police say 16 Kano indigenes not killed by gunmen


   More Picks
1 Doctors protest over Govt decision to allow traditional medicine practitioners carry out minor surgery - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Court remands motorcyclist for alleged possession of firearms - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian singer, Oluwaseun Kobbe dies after brief illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Zahra Buhari celebrates her husband, Ahmed Indimi, as he turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Man slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening in Akwa Ibom (photos) - Nesco Media, 4 hours ago
6 Ondo traditional ruler’s palace razed, 2 feared dead, as hoodlums attack community - The Point, 3 hours ago
7 Champions League: 'No One Helps Messi' - Luis Suarez Reacts To Barcelona 3-0 Lost To Juventus - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Kogi government declares December 11 work free day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 '40 is just the beginning of our growing old together' - Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason Njoku as he clocks 40 today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Usher Raymond pours his heart out as he celebrates his son on his 12th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info