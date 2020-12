News at a Glance

Brit TV star with seven wives and at least 19 children dies after collapsing in bathroom Linda Ikeji Blog - Philip Sharp, 60, who starred in TV documentaries about his lifestyle, has died. Philip, a rabbi, was born in Stanmore, north London, but his work as a missionary took him across the world. He was living in Kenya at the time of his death.



News Credibility Score: 95%