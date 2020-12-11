Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ghana Elections: Mahama Fights Back, Says Result Is ‘Fictionalized And Flawed’
News photo The Street Journal  - John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana who partook in Monday’s polls and lost to Nana Akufo-Addo, has kicked against the result which he describes as “fictionalised and flawed.” The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Jean Mensa- ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Ghana’s main opposition party NDC rejects ‘flawed’ election results The Nation:
Ghana’s main opposition party NDC rejects ‘flawed’ election results
Former Ghana president says poll result is ‘fictionalised, flawed’ Premium Times:
Former Ghana president says poll result is ‘fictionalised, flawed’
Electoral Commission stole victory for Akufo-Addo, says Mahama TVC News:
Electoral Commission stole victory for Akufo-Addo, says Mahama
Ghana election: EC stole victory for Akufo-Addo, says Mahama The News Guru:
Ghana election: EC stole victory for Akufo-Addo, says Mahama
Ghana Opposition Leader and Presidential Candidate Mahama, Reject Results Oyo Gist:
Ghana Opposition Leader and Presidential Candidate Mahama, Reject Results
Ghana election latest: EC stole victory for Akufo-Addo, says Mahama Online Nigeria:
Ghana election latest: EC stole victory for Akufo-Addo, says Mahama
Ghana Election 2020: Mahama rejects election results iExclusive News:
Ghana Election 2020: Mahama rejects election results
Mahama: How Ghana’s Electoral Commission Stole Victory For Akufo-Addo In ‘Flawed Election’ The New Diplomat:
Mahama: How Ghana’s Electoral Commission Stole Victory For Akufo-Addo In ‘Flawed Election’


   More Picks
1 You are a special part of my heart and soul - Eedris Abdulkareem celebrates wife on 16th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Armed robbers reportedly hack vigilante member to death in Rivers after 'bullet failed to penetrate his body' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Suicide bomber 'screaming Allahu Akbar, leaves six people injured after blowing himself up during an attack on FSS headquarters in Russia (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 You Have To Fight But Know When To Negotiate – Fayemi Tells #EndSARS Protesters - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
5 Doctors protest over Govt decision to allow traditional medicine practitioners carry out minor surgery - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Court remands motorcyclist for alleged possession of firearms - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
7 The Tony Elumelu Foundation and European Union partner to transform economic empowerment of African Women - YNaija, 5 hours ago
8 Nigerian singer, Oluwaseun Kobbe dies after brief illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Zahra Buhari celebrates her husband, Ahmed Indimi, as he turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Man slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening in Akwa Ibom (photos) - Nesco Media, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info