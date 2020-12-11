Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OMG!! Beautiful Nigerian Woman Dies Few Days To Her Wedding In Imo State (See Her Photo)
News photo Naija Loaded  - A 31-year-old Nigerian lady, Juliet Nlemadim has died a few days to her wedding in Imo State. The University of Lagos graduate died on December 3, after a brief illness.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian woman dies days to her wedding The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian woman dies days to her wedding
31-year-old Nigerian lady dies days to her wedding Top Naija:
31-year-old Nigerian lady dies days to her wedding
SAD: Girl dies just days to her wedding Correct NG:
SAD: Girl dies just days to her wedding
A Graduate Of University Of Lagos Dies Few Days To Her Wedding Gidi Feed:
A Graduate Of University Of Lagos Dies Few Days To Her Wedding
Nigerian lady dies days to her wedding Within Nigeria:
Nigerian lady dies days to her wedding
Photos: 31 year-old Nigerian woman DIES days to her wedding Ladun Liadi Blog:
Photos: 31 year-old Nigerian woman DIES days to her wedding
Oh No! Young Nigerian Woman Dies Just Days To Her Wedding In Imo Online Nigeria:
Oh No! Young Nigerian Woman Dies Just Days To Her Wedding In Imo
Graduate dies few days to her wedding Sleek Gist:
Graduate dies few days to her wedding
Woman dies few days to her wedding (photos) Nesco Media:
Woman dies few days to her wedding (photos)
Unilag graduate dies few days to her wedding Osmek News:
Unilag graduate dies few days to her wedding
Nigerian lady dies days to her wedding 1st for Credible News:
Nigerian lady dies days to her wedding
Nigerian lady dies just days to her wedding(photos) Correct Kid:
Nigerian lady dies just days to her wedding(photos)
Pastor Allegedly Defiles 5-Year-Old Girl In Imo Few Days To His Wedding (Photos) Anaedo Online:
Pastor Allegedly Defiles 5-Year-Old Girl In Imo Few Days To His Wedding (Photos)
Oh No! Young Nigerian Woman Dies Just Days To Her Wedding In Imo Tori News:
Oh No! Young Nigerian Woman Dies Just Days To Her Wedding In Imo


   More Picks
1 Doctors protest over Govt decision to allow traditional medicine practitioners carry out minor surgery - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Court remands motorcyclist for alleged possession of firearms - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian singer, Oluwaseun Kobbe dies after brief illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Zahra Buhari celebrates her husband, Ahmed Indimi, as he turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Man slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening in Akwa Ibom (photos) - Nesco Media, 4 hours ago
6 Ondo traditional ruler’s palace razed, 2 feared dead, as hoodlums attack community - The Point, 3 hours ago
7 Champions League: 'No One Helps Messi' - Luis Suarez Reacts To Barcelona 3-0 Lost To Juventus - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Kogi government declares December 11 work free day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 '40 is just the beginning of our growing old together' - Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason Njoku as he clocks 40 today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Usher Raymond pours his heart out as he celebrates his son on his 12th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info