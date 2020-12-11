Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo traditional ruler’s palace razed, 2 feared dead, as hoodlums attack community
News photo The Point  - BY REBECCA AJANI SUSPECTED hoodlums, on Friday, unleashed mayhem on Isinigbo, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The hoodlums allegedly burnt the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, among many houses.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Cable:
'Two killed' as hoodlums burn Ondo monarch's palace
Palace, Houses Burnt As Communal Clash Breaks Out In Ondo Community Channels Television:
Palace, Houses Burnt As Communal Clash Breaks Out In Ondo Community
Monarch escapes death in Ondo as gunmen attack palace Daily Post:
Monarch escapes death in Ondo as gunmen attack palace
Ondo monarch hospitalised after midnight attack The Nation:
Ondo monarch hospitalised after midnight attack
Palace, Houses Burnt As Communal Clash Breaks Out In Ondo Community The Street Journal:
Palace, Houses Burnt As Communal Clash Breaks Out In Ondo Community
Suspected hoodlums attack Ondo community, two feared dead TV360 Nigeria:
Suspected hoodlums attack Ondo community, two feared dead
Two Feared Dead, Palace Burnt as Thugs Attack Ondo Community NPO Reports:
Two Feared Dead, Palace Burnt as Thugs Attack Ondo Community
News Update: Hoodlums Set Palace On Fire Anaedo Online:
News Update: Hoodlums Set Palace On Fire


   More Picks
1 Doctors protest over Govt decision to allow traditional medicine practitioners carry out minor surgery - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Court remands motorcyclist for alleged possession of firearms - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian singer, Oluwaseun Kobbe dies after brief illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Zahra Buhari celebrates her husband, Ahmed Indimi, as he turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Man slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening in Akwa Ibom (photos) - Nesco Media, 4 hours ago
6 Ondo traditional ruler’s palace razed, 2 feared dead, as hoodlums attack community - The Point, 3 hours ago
7 Champions League: 'No One Helps Messi' - Luis Suarez Reacts To Barcelona 3-0 Lost To Juventus - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Kogi government declares December 11 work free day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 '40 is just the beginning of our growing old together' - Mary Remmy celebrates husband Jason Njoku as he clocks 40 today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Usher Raymond pours his heart out as he celebrates his son on his 12th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info