Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Controversial Nigerian lady, Vivian thanks Don Jazzy for blessing her with car gift (Photos)
News photo Correct NG  - Queen Vivian, a Nigerian lady who often stirs controversies with her social media posts has taken to Twitter to reveal that music producer, Don Jazzy recently blessed her with a sizable sum of money.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Don Jazzy reacts after clout chaser claimed on Twitter that he gifted her a car Linda Ikeji Blog:
Don Jazzy reacts after clout chaser claimed on Twitter that he gifted her a car
Controversial Nigerian lady, Vivian thanks Don Jazzy for gifting her a car (Photos) Yaba Left Online:
Controversial Nigerian lady, Vivian thanks Don Jazzy for gifting her a car (Photos)
Don Jazzy Tries Out New Dance Challenge (Video) Information Nigeria:
Don Jazzy Tries Out New Dance Challenge (Video)
Controversial Nigerian Lady Thanks Don Jazzy For Buying Her This Fine Car (Photos) Gist 36:
Controversial Nigerian Lady Thanks Don Jazzy For Buying Her This Fine Car (Photos)
See Don Jazzy’s response after lady exposed him for giving her N5m Dockays World:
See Don Jazzy’s response after lady exposed him for giving her N5m
Weeks after Proposing To Don Jazzy, See New Photos of Actress Nazo Ekezie Gist Lovers:
Weeks after Proposing To Don Jazzy, See New Photos of Actress Nazo Ekezie
Don Jazzy Calls Himself Fine Boy With Big Head (Video) Edujandon:
Don Jazzy Calls Himself Fine Boy With Big Head (Video)
Don Jazzy reacts after lady claimed he gifted her a brand new car Kemi Filani Blog:
Don Jazzy reacts after lady claimed he gifted her a brand new car
Controversial Nigerian Lady Thanks Don Jazzy For Buying Her This Fine Car (Photos) Tori News:
Controversial Nigerian Lady Thanks Don Jazzy For Buying Her This Fine Car (Photos)
Check Out The N5m Car Don Jazzy Allegedly Gifts Controversial Lady Juicy Gossips:
Check Out The N5m Car Don Jazzy Allegedly Gifts Controversial Lady


   More Picks
1 Governor Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation as close aide tests positive for COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 We Remain Optimistic About Rescue Of Remaining Chibok Girls – Zulum - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
3 GBV: NGO trains 100 advocates, organises knowledge sharing sessions with partners - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
4 They were secretly recording - Mbaka defends himself after being accused of attacking BBC reporters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 You are a special part of my heart and soul - Eedris Abdulkareem celebrates wife on 16th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Armed robbers reportedly hack vigilante member to death in Rivers after 'bullet failed to penetrate his body' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Suicide bomber 'screaming Allahu Akbar, leaves six people injured after blowing himself up during an attack on FSS headquarters in Russia (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Catch Up With Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola on Episode 3 of “How Far Podcast” - Jaguda.com, 7 hours ago
9 Controversial Nigerian lady, Vivian thanks Don Jazzy for blessing her with car gift (Photos) - Correct NG, 9 hours ago
10 The Tony Elumelu Foundation and European Union partner to transform economic empowerment of African Women - YNaija, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info