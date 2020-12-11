Post News
News at a Glance
Controversial Nigerian lady, Vivian thanks Don Jazzy for blessing her with car gift (Photos)
Correct NG
- Queen Vivian, a Nigerian lady who often stirs controversies with her social media posts has taken to Twitter to reveal that music producer, Don Jazzy recently blessed her with a sizable sum of money.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Don Jazzy reacts after clout chaser claimed on Twitter that he gifted her a car
Yaba Left Online:
Controversial Nigerian lady, Vivian thanks Don Jazzy for gifting her a car (Photos)
Information Nigeria:
Don Jazzy Tries Out New Dance Challenge (Video)
Gist 36:
Controversial Nigerian Lady Thanks Don Jazzy For Buying Her This Fine Car (Photos)
Dockays World:
See Don Jazzy’s response after lady exposed him for giving her N5m
Gist Lovers:
Weeks after Proposing To Don Jazzy, See New Photos of Actress Nazo Ekezie
Edujandon:
Don Jazzy Calls Himself Fine Boy With Big Head (Video)
Kemi Filani Blog:
Don Jazzy reacts after lady claimed he gifted her a brand new car
Tori News:
Controversial Nigerian Lady Thanks Don Jazzy For Buying Her This Fine Car (Photos)
Juicy Gossips:
Check Out The N5m Car Don Jazzy Allegedly Gifts Controversial Lady
