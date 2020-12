NNN - Daily Laboratory test: 5,741 Severe cases: 316 New recovered: 1,731 New deaths: 10 New cases: 526 Total Laboratory test: 1,689,299 Active cases: 24,604 Total recovered: 88,975 Total deaths: 1,779 Total cases: 115,360 Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 ...



