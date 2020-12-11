U.S. donates maritime security equipment worth $180,000 to Nigerian Navy

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
You are a special part of my heart and soul - Eedris Abdulkareem celebrates wife on 16th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
2
|
Armed robbers reportedly hack vigilante member to death in Rivers after 'bullet failed to penetrate his body' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
3
|
Suicide bomber 'screaming Allahu Akbar, leaves six people injured after blowing himself up during an attack on FSS headquarters in Russia (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
4
|
You Have To Fight But Know When To Negotiate – Fayemi Tells #EndSARS Protesters - Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
|
5
|
Doctors protest over Govt decision to allow traditional medicine practitioners carry out minor surgery - Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
|
6
|
Court remands motorcyclist for alleged possession of firearms - News Diary Online,
4 hours ago
|
7
|
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and European Union partner to transform economic empowerment of African Women - YNaija,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigerian singer, Oluwaseun Kobbe dies after brief illness - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
Zahra Buhari celebrates her husband, Ahmed Indimi, as he turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
Man slumped and died during the Nigerian Army screening in Akwa Ibom (photos) - Nesco Media,
6 hours ago