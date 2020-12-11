Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos police recover Ogun house of assembly stolen mace
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ogun State House of Assembly mace which was carted away by suspected hoodlums has been recovered by the Lagos state police command. The mace was recovered in Abule Ado area of Lagos state at about 8.30am on Friday December 11.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


