Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wife married for 40 years explains why she always takes a bite of husband's lunch every day
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tracy Howell, who has been married for 40 years, has come out to explain why she has been taking a bite off her husband's lunch before he heads off to work with it.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Wife married for 40 years explains why she always takes a bite of husband's lunch every day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 We Remain Optimistic About Rescue Of Remaining Chibok Girls – Zulum - Channels Television, 6 hours ago
3 Itel Mobile focuses on supporting Young Nigerians with its ‘Every Dream Matters’ Campaign - Bella Naija, 7 hours ago
4 GBV: NGO trains 100 advocates, organises knowledge sharing sessions with partners - News Diary Online, 9 hours ago
5 They were secretly recording - Mbaka defends himself after being accused of attacking BBC reporters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 You are a special part of my heart and soul - Eedris Abdulkareem celebrates wife on 16th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Armed robbers reportedly hack vigilante member to death in Rivers after 'bullet failed to penetrate his body' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Suicide bomber 'screaming Allahu Akbar, leaves six people injured after blowing himself up during an attack on FSS headquarters in Russia (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (10th December 2020) - NNN, 10 hours ago
10 Catch Up With Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola on Episode 3 of “How Far Podcast” - Jaguda.com, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info