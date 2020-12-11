Post News
News at a Glance
Governor Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation as close aide tests positive for COVID-19
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gone into self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, December 10.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Governor Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation as close aide tests positive for COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
We Remain Optimistic About Rescue Of Remaining Chibok Girls – Zulum -
Channels Television,
3 hours ago
3
GBV: NGO trains 100 advocates, organises knowledge sharing sessions with partners -
News Diary Online,
6 hours ago
4
They were secretly recording - Mbaka defends himself after being accused of attacking BBC reporters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
You are a special part of my heart and soul - Eedris Abdulkareem celebrates wife on 16th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Armed robbers reportedly hack vigilante member to death in Rivers after 'bullet failed to penetrate his body' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Suicide bomber 'screaming Allahu Akbar, leaves six people injured after blowing himself up during an attack on FSS headquarters in Russia (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Catch Up With Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola on Episode 3 of “How Far Podcast” -
Jaguda.com,
7 hours ago
9
Controversial Nigerian lady, Vivian thanks Don Jazzy for blessing her with car gift (Photos) -
Correct NG,
9 hours ago
10
The Tony Elumelu Foundation and European Union partner to transform economic empowerment of African Women -
YNaija,
9 hours ago
