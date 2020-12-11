Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We Remain Optimistic About Rescue Of Remaining Chibok Girls – Zulum
Channels Television  - Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has said that his administration is still optimistic of rescuing the remaining Chibok schoolgirls in Boko Haram captivity.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


