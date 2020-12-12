Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen reportedly storm secondary school in Katsina and kidnap dozens of students from their dormitories
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Dozens of students have reportedly been kidnapped at their dormitories at the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara local government in Katsina state.

