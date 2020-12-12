Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton sues plastic surgeon for allegedly disfiguring her body
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Sandra 'Pepa' Denton has sued a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon for allegedly disfiguring her body. The 54-year-old, who is a member of the hip-hop girl group Salt-N-Pepa, is suing Dr. David Sayah for negligence, over claims he allegedly pushed her to ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Singer FKA Twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery; claims he gave her an STD Hit NG:
Singer FKA Twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery; claims he gave her an STD


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info