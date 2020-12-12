Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
The Guardian
6
Channels Television
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton sues plastic surgeon for allegedly disfiguring her body
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Sandra 'Pepa' Denton has sued a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon for allegedly disfiguring her body. The 54-year-old, who is a member of the hip-hop girl group Salt-N-Pepa, is suing Dr. David Sayah for negligence, over claims he allegedly pushed her to ...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Hit NG:
Singer FKA Twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery; claims he gave her an STD
More Picks
1
Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton sues plastic surgeon for allegedly disfiguring her body -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Child-stealing syndicate that lures children using biscuits and sweets smashed in Imo and Enugu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
Gunmen reportedly storm secondary school in Katsina and kidnap dozens of students from their dormitories -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Messi named finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Police crackdown on criminal gangs in Akwa Ibom -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
6
Shores of Lake Chad, Sambisa forest and Mandara Hills are the most affected by insurgents who attack communities and return to their hideouts - Governor Zulum -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...