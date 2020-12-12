Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Shores of Lake Chad, Sambisa forest and Mandara Hills are the most affected by insurgents who attack communities and return to their hideouts - Governor Zulum
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Babagana Zulum has reiterated the need for more military personnel to be deployed to fight Boko Haram in Borno state he governs. The Governor said this while appearing on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday December 11.

