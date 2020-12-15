News at a Glance

Devastating retirement home fire kills 11 elderly people despite their efforts to escape the blaze Linda Ikeji Blog - A devastating fire at a retirement home has claimed the lives of 11 elderly residents who became trapped inside. The fire broke out at 3am local time in the village of Ishbuldino, Russia. Dozens of victims had mobility problems, making it difficult for ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



