Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
The Guardian
6
Channels Television
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Katsina school attack: 17 of the missing students have been found - Governor Masari says
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, says 17 out of the 333 missing students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara area of the state, have been found.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Katsina School Attack: 17 missing students found ― Masari
The Street Journal:
17 missing students from Katsina school attack found ― Masari
The Next Edition:
Katsina School Attack: 17 Missing Students Found ― Masari
The News Guru:
17 students missing in Katsina school attack found
More Picks
1
Basketball star, Keyontae Johnson in medically induced coma after collapsing on the court -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Devastating retirement home fire kills 11 elderly people despite their efforts to escape the blaze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Fearless mum stalks her daughter's killers and hunts all 10 down one by one -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Uganda has been discriminatory towards Nigerians - Nigerian lady recounts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian the "best baby maker in town" as he declares his love for her and the family they've built -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Church founder and herbalist bag 4 year jail sentence for dealing in human parts in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
7
“Eastern Security Network Is Here To Push Back On Fulani Inspired Insecurity” – IPOB -
247 U Reports,
6 hours ago
8
Update: Abducted Lebanese national regains freedom in Oyo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
201 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,626,587 from over 73.1m confirmed cases as of 14th December 2020 -
The Info Stride,
12 hours ago
