Church founder and herbalist bag 4 year jail sentence for dealing in human parts in Kwara Linda Ikeji Blog - A church founder identified as Pastor Gabriel Josaya a.k.a Eli-Wakuku and a herbalist identified as Gabriel Moyosore have bagged a 4 year jail sentence for dealing in human parts. The prophet and founder of St. Moses Orimolade Cherubim and Seraphim ...



News Credibility Score: 99%