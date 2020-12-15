Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Twitter Stories: Passersby allegedly stand by and do nothing as conductor beats up a female passenger who threw the first punch
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man has narrated how he and others stood by and did nothing as a conductor beat up one of his female passengers. The Twitter user narrating the tale said the incident happened at Anthony bus stop in Lagos state.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


