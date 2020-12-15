Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell publicly recognizes Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as presidential election winners (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - US Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell on Tuesday December 15, recognized former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect during a 10-minute-long speech on the Senate floor.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


