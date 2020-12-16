Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood actress, Miss Koikoi reportedly ties the knot with her white lover (Photos)
News photo Correct NG  - Nollywood actress, Mary Nky Onyemena popularly known as Miss Koikoi has reportedly left the singles train, as photos of her wedding to her white lover surfaced online.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Diminutive Nollywood actress Miss Koikoi weds her White lover (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Diminutive Nollywood actress Miss Koikoi weds her White lover (photos)
Actress, Miss Koikoi reportedly ties the knot with her white lover (Photos) Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Miss Koikoi reportedly ties the knot with her white lover (Photos)
Petite Actress Mary Nky Onyemena Ties The Knot With Caucasian Lover Information Nigeria:
Petite Actress Mary Nky Onyemena Ties The Knot With Caucasian Lover
Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly marries white man Laila Blog:
Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly marries white man
Photos: Actress Mary Onyemena weds her lover in Lagos Julia Blaise Blog:
Photos: Actress Mary Onyemena weds her lover in Lagos
Actress Miss Koikoi Reportedly Marries White Lover iBrand TV:
Actress Miss Koikoi Reportedly Marries White Lover
Nollywood Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly Ties The Knot With A White Man Gist 36:
Nollywood Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly Ties The Knot With A White Man
Nollywood Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly Ties The Knot With A White Man The Site News:
Nollywood Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly Ties The Knot With A White Man
Short Nollywood Actress “Miss Koikoi” Ties The Knot With A White Man Edujandon:
Short Nollywood Actress “Miss Koikoi” Ties The Knot With A White Man
Glamsquad Magazine:
Popular Nigerian actress, Miss Koi Koi weds her white lover
Pastor TB Joshua Ladun Liadi Blog:
Pastor TB Joshua's daughter weds lover in Lagos
Actress, Mary Nky aka miss koikoi weds her white lover Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress, Mary Nky aka miss koikoi weds her white lover
Nollywood Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly Ties The Knot With A White Man Tori News:
Nollywood Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly Ties The Knot With A White Man


   More Picks
1 Omah Lay and Tems' arrest: Ugandan singer Bebe Cool and Reporter allegedly 'chased out' from Nigerian High Commission in Uganda (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 37 mins ago
2 Police Boss To Ogun Community: Produce Missing Cop Within 48 Hours Or Else… - Naija News, 2 hours ago
3 Stop Telling Singles Marriage Is Hard – Pastor Adeboye’s Son, Leke - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 "I had an A in an exam I didn't write" student shares 'miracle' experienced after praying to God for help. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 You hide behind your colonial nationalism and have built an exceptionalist attitude that distorts your analyses - Ugandan Twitter user calls out Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Two siblings, aged 5 and 7 attacked in Akwa Ibom after being accused of witchcraft by their mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Lagos PDP suspends Secretary, two other Exco members over anti party activities - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
8 Maid sentenced to prison for feeding her boss’ baby with urine and infecting her with syphilis - Correct Kid, 5 hours ago
9 Introducing *Camberwall Advantag 1 & 2* - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Wakaati Television Debuts on StarTimes, Makes Strong Statement To Reposition Entertainment Industry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info