News at a Glance
Nollywood actress, Miss Koikoi reportedly ties the knot with her white lover (Photos)
Correct NG
- Nollywood actress, Mary Nky Onyemena popularly known as Miss Koikoi has reportedly left the singles train, as photos of her wedding to her white lover surfaced online.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Diminutive Nollywood actress Miss Koikoi weds her White lover (photos)
Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Miss Koikoi reportedly ties the knot with her white lover (Photos)
Information Nigeria:
Petite Actress Mary Nky Onyemena Ties The Knot With Caucasian Lover
Laila Blog:
Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly marries white man
Julia Blaise Blog:
Photos: Actress Mary Onyemena weds her lover in Lagos
iBrand TV:
Actress Miss Koikoi Reportedly Marries White Lover
Gist 36:
Nollywood Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly Ties The Knot With A White Man
The Site News:
Nollywood Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly Ties The Knot With A White Man
Edujandon:
Short Nollywood Actress “Miss Koikoi” Ties The Knot With A White Man
Glamsquad Magazine:
Popular Nigerian actress, Miss Koi Koi weds her white lover
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Pastor TB Joshua's daughter weds lover in Lagos
Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress, Mary Nky aka miss koikoi weds her white lover
Tori News:
Nollywood Actress Miss Koikoi reportedly Ties The Knot With A White Man
More Picks
1
Omah Lay and Tems' arrest: Ugandan singer Bebe Cool and Reporter allegedly 'chased out' from Nigerian High Commission in Uganda (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
37 mins ago
2
Police Boss To Ogun Community: Produce Missing Cop Within 48 Hours Or Else… -
Naija News,
2 hours ago
3
Stop Telling Singles Marriage Is Hard – Pastor Adeboye’s Son, Leke -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
2 hours ago
4
"I had an A in an exam I didn't write" student shares 'miracle' experienced after praying to God for help. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
You hide behind your colonial nationalism and have built an exceptionalist attitude that distorts your analyses - Ugandan Twitter user calls out Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Two siblings, aged 5 and 7 attacked in Akwa Ibom after being accused of witchcraft by their mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
7
Lagos PDP suspends Secretary, two other Exco members over anti party activities -
Daily Times,
5 hours ago
8
Maid sentenced to prison for feeding her boss’ baby with urine and infecting her with syphilis -
Correct Kid,
5 hours ago
9
Introducing *Camberwall Advantag 1 & 2* -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Wakaati Television Debuts on StarTimes, Makes Strong Statement To Reposition Entertainment Industry -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
