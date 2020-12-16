Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Nigerians react as Babcock celebrates past students who founded Paystack after Stripe acquisition
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Babcock University celebrated two former students who founded Paystack after Stripe acquired the Nigerian fintech startup for $200 Million. Shola Akinlande and Ezra Olubi's photos were shared by the University and their recent achievement was lauded.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
95%
More Picks
1
Regina Askia shares new sultry photos as she turns 53 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Nigerians react as Babcock celebrates past students who founded Paystack after Stripe acquisition -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
By 2022, Nigerians will get to know whether it is restructuring we need or a Yoruba presidency ' Governor Makinde -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
4
Catholic priest kidnapped by four armed men while travelling for his father's burial -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
“Forget 2023; let’s secure Nigeria first” – Seyi Makinde chides fellow politicians -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
6
Nigerians react as woman announces search for a surrogate who will give birth via CS for N1.2 million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
